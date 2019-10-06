|
Joan (Costa) Tessier passed in peace on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Aldam Tessier. Loving mother of Deborah Wilcox, Steven Tessier, wife Mary, Karen Lyons, husband Mike, Cynthia Costa, husband Robert, and daughter-in-law Cindy Tessier. Predeceased by her son Kevin Tessier and two grandchildren, James and Amy Tessier. Proud grandmother to Tina, John, Kimberly, Justin, Nicole, Trisha, David, Step- hanie, and Jonathan. In addition, she was delighted to be a great grandmother to seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a dear brother, Carl Costa and wife Vivian. Joan was extremely talented and hardworking. She dedicated most of her professional career to office work in the automobile industry, most notably her 10 years as Office Manager for Gesner Auto Group of Somerset. Aside from her job, Joans artistic abilities ranged from cross-stitch, to knitting, to cake decorating. She will be remembered most for her love of cooking, which was whole heartedly enjoyed by all her family. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. A visitation will be held prior from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial at St. Patricks Cemetery in Somer- set, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 6, 2019