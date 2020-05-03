|
Joao B. Marques, age 74, passed away on May 1, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Correia) Marques. Born in Santa Barbara, St. Michael, Azores, he was the son of the late Joaquim and Adelina (Aguiar) Marques. Prior to retirement, Joao worked for Foye & Letendre Landscaping as a landscaper. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Natalie Stone (husband Brian) of Dighton, Helena Tavares (husband Jamie) of Fall River and David Marques of Fall River; sister Ortencia Dias of Canada; 6 grandchildren Kailani Reis, Avery and Peyton Tavares, Heather, Natasha and Heath Reis; as well as several nieces and nephews. Joao was predeceased by his siblings Joaquim and Jose Marques and Belmira Viveiros. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Joaos funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020