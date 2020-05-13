|
Joao Francisco Costa Pereira, 72, of Swansea passed away May 11, 2020 at Country Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center, Swansea. He was the husband of Conceicao (Lopes) Pereira, to whom he was married for 48 years. Mr. Pereira was born in Ponta Del Gada, St. Michael, Azores, a son of Jose Augusto and Lorena (Costa) Pereira. Joao was employed as a Foreman at Lincoln Woodland Mfg. for 34 years. He was a member of the Ateneu Luso Americano of Fall River and enjoyed gardening, vacationing with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. Along with his wife, survivors include his brother Durval Costa Pereira and his sister Maria DaGloria Costa Pereira, both of St Michael, Azores, and several God children, nieces, and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jose Agusto Pereira and Lubelia Costa Pereira DeMedeiros. Due to state restrictions, private burial arrangements are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes | Columbia Street Chapel, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA 02721. For online guestbook and memorial video, please visit www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020