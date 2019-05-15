Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. George Church
Westport, MA
Joao P. Camara

Joao P. Camara Obituary
Joao P. "John" Camara, 75, of Westport passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Mary M. (Cabral) Camara. Born in Portugal, he was son of the late Vincent and Maria-Conceicao (Amaral) Camara. He was the owner / operator of John's Auto Service (Sunoco) in Fall River. Mr. Camara was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. An avid auto enthusiast, he enjoyed spending time with his animals and cutting his lawn, but most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren and the love of his homeland. Including his wife, survivors include 3 sons: John P. Camara, Jr. and his fiance Robyn Farias of St. Lucia, FL, Steven M. Camara of Westport and Michael J. Camara and his wife Fernanda of Westport; 2 daughters: Sandra A. Simmons and her husband Scott of Dartmouth and Gina M. Hermenegildo and her husband James of Marion; a brother: Augustine Camara of Westport; 10 grandchildren: Corey, Cameron, Brandon, Austin, Kiley, Marissa, Victoria, Michael, Preston and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews. He was grandfather of the late Ashley E. Camara. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 9 AM. Calling hours Friday 6-9 PM. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2019
