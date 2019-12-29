|
Joao P. Melo, 80, of Fall River passed away December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at St. Anne's Hospital. He was the loving husband of Maria Natalia (Furtado) Melo to whom he had been married for the past 53 years. Born in Ribeira das Tainhas, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Antonio De Melo Jardin and Maria Jose Pacheco. He had moved with his family to Fall River in 1980. Mr. Melo served in the Portuguese Army in Angola and Mozambique and had worked as a Mail Man while living in Vila Franca do Campo, St. Michael and as a Machine operator here in Fall River for many years, prior to his retirement. He was an avid Sporting fan who enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his children: Maria da Conceicao "Connie" Perdigao (husband: Joe) of Tiverton, Maria Fatima Roque (husband: Manny) of Westport, Jon Melo of Fall River and Fernanda Botelho (husband: Paul) of Fall River; his grandchildren: Brittany, Kyle, Brandon, Tyler, Jordan, Taylor and Nathan; his sister: Maria Lucia Pacheco Melo of Ribeira Seca, St. Michael; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel Nascimente Melo and Maria Ana Pacheco Melo. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 6 - 8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 29, 2019