Joe De-Amaral age 68, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Acores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Alicidia (Freire) De-Amaral and beloved husband of Leonor (Samanica) De-Amaral. Joe was a mason for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons: Fabio De-Amaral and Alex Samanica, siblings: Antonio, and Anna Amaral. He was also the brother of the late Carlos, George, and Gilbert Amaral. His private services are under the care of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc. To send condolences to the family please visit www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.
