Joe De-Amaral age 68, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Acores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Alicidia (Freire) De-Amaral and beloved husband of Leonor (Samanica) De-Amaral. Joe was a mason for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons: Fabio De-Amaral and Alex Samanica, siblings: Antonio, and Anna Amaral. He was also the brother of the late Carlos, George, and Gilbert Amaral. His private services are under the care of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc. To send condolences to the family please visit www.rogersfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.