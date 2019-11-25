The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
John A. Blackburn Obituary
John A. Blackburn, 96, of Swansea passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Clifton Rehab Center in Somerset after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Ferguson) Blackburn. Born in Swansea, son of the late Arthur and Edith (Simcock) Blackburn, he was a lifelong resident and longtime member of Christ Church in Swansea. John was a Master Sergeant in the Army Air Corp during WWII and later worked as a technician in the oil industry. He is survived by his two sons, William Blackburn and his wife Susan of Swansea and John W. Blackburn of Westport; two grandchildren, William Blackburn and Amy Swihart and her husband Mark; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Emily and Natasha; two sisters, Ruth Valley and her husband Joe and Barbara Smith all of Swansea; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Blackburn was the father of the late Penny Jane Blackburn and brother of the late Robert Blackburn, Virginia Orzechowski and Alma Chace. Calling hours are Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 -11a.m. in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffington, Somerset with a service at 11am. Interment will follow in the Christ Church Cemetery, Swansea. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the , 360 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 25, 2019
