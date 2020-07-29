Dr. John A. Gagliardi, DMD, age 87, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Liliana A. (Lodi) Gagliardi to whom he has been married for the past 56 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Carmine and Theresa Gagliardi (Fazzina), who emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. He had been a lifelong resident of the city. In 1950, John graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School. While in high school, John played trumpet in a band called the Rhythm Makers along with his life-long friend Paul Parente (saxophone) and Joe Raposo (piano player), who is best known for writing the theme songs for the television shows Sesame Street and Threes Company. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1954. Following college, John served four years in the U.S. Army in Germany. After serving his country, John became a dentist, receiving his doctorate from Tufts University Dental School in 1962. After dental school, John re-listed in the army where he earned the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Vicenza, Italy where he met the love of his life, Liliana Lodi. Dr. Gagliardi practiced Dentistry for over forty-six years and was Dentist and Owner of Dr. John Gagliardi, DMD, where he practiced from his home on Robeson Street. He later partnered with North Main Dental Associates until his retirement in 2002. He was an Instructor for the Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School Dental Assistant Program for postgraduates. Past President of the Fall River Dental Society, he was a member of the American Dental Association and the Fall River Fluoride Committee. He casted the deciding vote on establishing a dental clinic for the Head Start program. He was a longtime member of the Fall River Rotary Club, a communicant of the Holy Rosary Church,and the Sons and Daughters of Italy. John was an avid football fan and a season ticket holder of the New England Patriots since 1971. John was also an avid soccer fan attending many New England Revolution games with his wife. John enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, traveling, listening to opera, playing bocce, watching the History and Nature channels, and doting on his dog Daisy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Dr. Stephen T. Gagliardi and his wife Cheryl (Robichaud) of Fall River, Atty. Mark P. Gagliardi of East Greenwich, RI; one daughter, Francesca Gagliardi Karam and her husband Stephen Karam of Fall River; six grandchildren: Arianna Gagliardi, Julia, Justin and John Karam, Jack Gagliardi and Anthony St. Angelo; one brother, Theodore Gagliardi and his late wife Judith of Fall River; sister-in- law, Lida (Lodi) Perry of Fall River and nieces and nephews Theodore C. Gagliardi, Jr. and his wife Janet of Somerset, MA; a nephew William A. Gagliardi and his wife Deneen of Easton, MA; his niece Jennifer Taylor and her husband Jon of Fall River; his niece Patricia Gregory of Fall River; and his nephew Tony Gregory and his wife Andrea of Virginia. His Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St. Fall River. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. His Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Josephs Church, 1335 N. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship, Sons and Daughters of Italy #1035, C/O Mario Luciola, President, 54 Chavenson St. Fall River, MA 02723. Burial private. To send a tribute or for directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
