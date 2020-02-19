|
John A. McDonough, age 81, of Westport Point, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sylvia (Houle) McDonough. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Paul V. and Mary A. (McQuillan) McDonough. He was the brother of the late Paula Halloran. A graduate of Phillips Andover Academy, Class of 1956, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross in 1960 and his Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University in 1962. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1968 and was a member of the Acoaxet Club. He is survived by four children, Paul McDonough, Lucy McDonough and her husband Scott Briley, Tim McDonough, and Caitlin McDonough and her husband Dan Kuthe; four grandchildren, Charlie, Meggie and Timmy Briley and Gus Kuthe. His Memorial Mass will be held on February 21, at 10a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Rd., Westport. Relatives and friends invited. Contributions in his honor may be made to Nativity Preparatory School where John had volunteered as a tutor and served on the board for many years. Nativity Preparatory School, 66 Spring St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Short reception to follow. Burial private. Funeral services are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020