John A. Vasconcellos, age 78, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary (Cranshaw) Vasconcellos and son of the late John A. and Gloria (Raposa) Vasconcellos. John was the Founder and Owner of Nite Oil Co. and enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, bowling, camping, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his child- ren: John Vasconcellos Jr. (wife Debbie), Peter Vasconcellos, and Gayle Teixeira, (husband Rui), sister Lea Viveiros, and Judith Brantner, grandchildren: John Vasconcellos III, Ryan Vasconcellos, Jesse Vasconcellos, Jake Vasconcellos, and Joshua Ormerod, great grandchildren: Alexander Vasconcellos, and Olivia Vasconcellos, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Dennis Vasconcellos, and brother of the late Isabel Hunter. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Wednesday, August 28 here at 9 A.M. followed by a service at Church of Our Savior in Somerset at 10 A.M. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery. Calling hours on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "The Church of Our Savior" 2112 County Street Somerset MA. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019