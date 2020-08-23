1/1
John C. Pacheco
John C. Pacheco, 81, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Barbara M. (Sanchez) Pacheco, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. John was born in St. Michael, Azores and was the son of the late Manuel Pacheco and Adelaide (Freitas) Pacheco. John served his country honorably in the US Army during the cold war in Germany and was employed as a shift supervisor for General Electric in Providence for many years until his retirement. He had a passion for automobiles and always kept his cars mechanically perfect and meticulously clean. John also enjoyed working on automobiles and taking to the skies with his son in his airplane, as well as traveling, especially to Florida and NH. John was a longtime member of the New Bedford Rod and Gun Club where he taught archery to the youth Junior Leagues for many years. He will be remembered as a quiet and kind man who cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughter. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Wayne P. Pacheco and his wife Leanne of Hopkinton, MA. brother, Manuel Pacheco and his wife Donna of Warwick, RI; sister Vivian Pacheco of Bristol, RI; granddaughter, Allison M. Pacheco and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Richard J. Pacheco, Mary Santos,and Natalie Bercier. John will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to theMichael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research; https://www.michaeljfox.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. To leave a message for Johns family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 23, 2020.
