John Correia, 97, of Fall River passed away peacefully at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born in Dighton, MA the son of the late John and Emily (Dias) Correia. John was the husband of the late Katherine N. (Summers) Correia. John was raised in Fall River, and proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. Mr. Correia worked various jobs before franchising his own Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Parlor in Somerset in 1976. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall River. Survivors include a son; J. Larry Correia and his companion Claire Bibeau of Phenoix, AZ, a daughter; Denise Dormer and her husband Robert of Somerset, a sister; Lucy Correa of Fall River, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother; Edward Correia, and sisters; Mary Enos, Isabel Camara, Emily Lapiere, Teresa Nordeste, Alice Lepage, Irene Reardon, and Beatrice Casey. The family would like to thank Dr. Marc Theroux and Renee DaCosta for looking out for Johns health, and to the staff at the Rhode Island Veterans Home for their loving care. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 01, 2019 at 11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3-6pm, in the funeral home. Memorial Donations can be made to the Rhode Island Veterans Home Activities Department, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809. Published in The Herald News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary