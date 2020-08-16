John D. Moreira, 95, husband of the late Alice (Eleuterio) Moreira, died 8/14 at Somerset Ridge. Born in Arrifes, St Michael, Azores, son of the late Miguel & Mariana (Sousa) Moreira. He worked in the local textile industry for many years. Father of Luisa Medeiros (husband Dennis) & Michael Moreira (late wife Donna Moreira and current partner Lori Pelletier) both of Fall River, Alice Machado (husband Manuel) of Somerset, John Moreira (wife Brenda) of Dartmouth and Roy Moreira of Tiverton. Grandfather of Elizabeth Couto, Roy Machado, Michael Moreira, Madalena DiCorpo, Jennifer Kirby, Adam Moreira, Ashley Carreia, Erica Rebelo, Craig Moreira & Eric Moreira. He leaves 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Rocha da Ponte, Julia Falcao & Miguel Moreira. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of ones choice. Due to the pandemic, all are encouraged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only through funeral home website at www.silvafaria.com
.