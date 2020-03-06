|
John do Couto age 76, passed away on March 4th 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sao Roque, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Virginio Ferreira and Guilhermina Amelia (Ferreira) do Couto and husband Mary Joe "Lurdinha" (Oliveira) do Couto. John loved Jehovah God, his wife, kids and grandkids with a full heart. Every day, he never failed to remind us of his love and affection. The light of his life was his wife of 50 years, Lurdinha. He was a true example of the greatest love and friendship to everyone who was blessed to know him. His positivity, great sense of humor and joy in helping others radiated from him everywhere he went. A good meal with lots of laughs with his family and friends was something he cherished. He loved music, especially classical and to play the piano. Words cannot express the void in our hearts. We love you, and look forward to Jehovahs promise that you held so close to your heart. See you in paradise. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Nuno M. Couto (wife Serena), Marlene C. Ball (Sam), and Monica V. Cibien (husband Mauro), his grandchildren: Amanda, Stephanie, and Jordan Couto, Jayden Ball, Noah and Savannah Cibien. He was also the brother of the late Maria de Deus do Couto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, March 7th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 100 Eastern Ave., Fall River at 11:30 A.M., followed by his interment in Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours are on Friday, March 6th from 5:30-8:30 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2020