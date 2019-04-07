|
John Everett Reis, 89, of Westport, husband of the late Dolores "Del" (Levasseur) Reis, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. A truck driver, he was a member of the Teamsters Union former Local 526 and Local 251 Providence. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion and VFW. He leaves two daughters, Lucille Viveiros and her husband Frank of Swansea and Kathleen Reis of Westport; two grandsons, Aaron Reis of Westport and Matthew Vive- iros of Swansea; a sister, Marguerite "Peggy" Ethier of Fall River, nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late John E. and Mary A. (Migneault) Reis. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, from 8:15 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. in Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River, with a Funeral Mass in Good Shep- herd Church, 1598 S. Main St. Fall River, at 10:00 A.M. Burial following in St. Patrick Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019