Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Reis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. Reis Obituary
John Everett Reis, 89, of Westport, husband of the late Dolores "Del" (Levasseur) Reis, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. A truck driver, he was a member of the Teamsters Union former Local 526 and Local 251 Providence. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion and VFW. He leaves two daughters, Lucille Viveiros and her husband Frank of Swansea and Kathleen Reis of Westport; two grandsons, Aaron Reis of Westport and Matthew Vive- iros of Swansea; a sister, Marguerite "Peggy" Ethier of Fall River, nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late John E. and Mary A. (Migneault) Reis. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, from 8:15 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. in Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River, with a Funeral Mass in Good Shep- herd Church, 1598 S. Main St. Fall River, at 10:00 A.M. Burial following in St. Patrick Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now