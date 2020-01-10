|
John F. DaSilva, 84, of Fall River passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Fernanda (Correia) DaSilva of Fall River. Born and raised in Fenais, daLuz, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, son of the late Joao F. and Maria E. (DeOliveira) DaSilva, he came to Fall River in 1959. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Fall River. John had worked as a machine operator for 50 years at the Plymouth Rubber Co. until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Academica Club in Fall River since 1962 and an avid soccer fan, John enjoyed following S.C.P., Sporting. He had a green thumb and loved caring for his garden and making his own wine for many years. He is survived by his wife; his children; twins, Stephen Silva and his fianc Pamela Pires and Stephanie Moses and her husband Robert and Rosalie Silva all of Fall River; three grandchildren; Tiffany Martins and her husband Dario, Tyler Moses and Stephen Silva, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Julien Moses and Isaac Martins; two sisters, Eulalia Rego and Zulmira DaSilva both of Fall River; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. DaSilva was the brother of the late Adriano, Jose F. And Leonilda F. DaSilva and Diamantina Amaral. Private arrangements are by the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. For memorial register go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com .
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 10, 2020