John F. Jackson, age 55, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Berkley, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Elizabeth Louise (Limp) Jackson to whom he shared 37 years of his life. John was born in Fall River, the son of Barbara (Dagata) Jackson of Somerset and the late Robert Jackson. He lived a majority of his life in Somerset before moving to Berkley in 1995. He was a graduate of Somerset High School class of 1982 and received his Bachelors Degree from Fitchburg State College in 1987. John opened the Berkley Junction Convenience Store in April 2001 and later together with his wife, they opened The Common Crossing and in 2014 opened Boondocks Restaurant in Berkley. John started his career working for the Coca Cola Company in 1982 while still in high school. Upon his graduation from college, he worked full time in the Fall River plant until its closing, then moving to the Providence plant until 2000. In addition to his wife and mother, John is survived by three children Sarah E. Jackson of Dighton, Adam N. Jackson of Berkley and Kady E. Poland of Seekonk; two sisters Mary Ellen Gay and her husband Jerry of Houston, TX and Julie McDonald of Somerset; two brothers Robert BJ Jackson Jr. of Somerset and Jeffrey Jackson of Brentwood, NH and many nieces and nephews. His visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4 to 8PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Dana Faber Cancer Institute. Published in The Herald News on May 16, 2019