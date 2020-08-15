1/1
John F. McAuliffe
John F. McAuliffe, 58, passed away on August 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. John was the longtime loving companion of Margie B. Pritchard. John spent his youth in West Boylston and received his Masters in Public Administration from Clark University in Worcester. John held a long and distinguished career as Town Administrator for the Towns of Boylston, Somerset, Wareham, Webster, and most recently, Swansea. John had a lifelong passion for public service, and anyone who met him knew how deeply he strived to enhance the quality of life in every community he served. John was a kind, generous and outgoing man who could engage with anyone he met, and was happiest when he was out in the community talking to residents. John was an avid boater, whos greatest joy was plying the waters of Mount Hope Bay. He loved to hike and to explore long sandy beaches. His heart belonged to Biddeford Pool, Maine, with which he had a lifelong love affair. He was a student of politics and history. John reveled in all of lifes experiences. His family, colleagues and countless lifelong friends will remember him as a man who truly made the world around him a better place. John is also survived by his daughter, Kristen McAuliffe and her companion Gage Russell of Lunenberg; brother, Michael McAuliffe and his wife Lisa of St. Augustine, FL; two close cousins, Mary E. McAuliffe of Westboro, MA, and Sr. Margaret OBrien of Killarney, Ireland, and his adopted sister, Lynn Valois, and a loving extended family. His Mass of Christian Burial, with a live-stream Service Cast, will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11am in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Those attending the Mass are invited to proceed DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. His family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1-4pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffington St., Somerset. Facial coverings and social distancing are required throughout the funeral. Hathaway Funeral Home staff will guide all guests attending the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Johns name to the South Coast Cancer Center at Charlton Memorial Hospital. To leave a message for Johns family or to view the live - stream Service Cast, please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
