John F. Smith
John F. Jack Jackie Smith, age 80, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 comforted by his family in St. Annes Hospital. Born in Fall River a son of the late Everett F. and Ellen M. (Hickey) Smith, he was a longtime resident of the city and spent many winters in Fort Myers, FL. A graduate of BMC Durfee High School he was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. A state Parole Supervisor, he worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 26 years before retiring in 1988. A member, past President and treasurer of the Corky Row Society, Inc. he was also a member of the Elks Lodge #118. An avid Yankee fan he enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Celtics, traveling but most of all time he spent with his grandson, Wyatt and niece, Erin Alves. He is survived by one son, Michael J. Smith of Fall River; one sister, Nancy E. Accettullo; one brother, Everett Smith; one grandson, Wyatt R. Smith and several nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Donna Dube. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River, burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 | 7:00pm. Contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 24, 2020.
