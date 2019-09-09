|
John H. McAndrew, 97, of Somerset, passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 at Clifton Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset. John was born in Fall River the son of the late John H. and Margaret (Sweeney) McAndrew. John graduated from BMC Durfee High School and then served his country as an aviation man and gunner with the United States Navy during WWII. Mr. McAndrew worked at several agencies for the United States Government for over thirty years, retiring in 1979. John traveled the world, the United States and loved to walk. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his late niece Ann Andrade and he was the brother of the late Ann M. St. Pierre, Helen Costa, Edward S. and Richard B. McAndrew. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian at 11am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial to follow with Military Honors in Saint Patrick Cemetery Fall River. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 9, 2019