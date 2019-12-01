|
John J. Caressimo, Sr., age 76, of West Warwick, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I. surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frank and Jennie (Iacono) Caressimo. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Derderian) Caressimo for 42 years. Destined for success, John graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1971 first in his class. He established the Commercial Food Preparation Program at Toll Gate High School in 1972. To further his education, he earned his Master's in Education from Rhode Island College in 1979. From there, he became the Director and Professor of the Culinary Arts Degree Program at Bristol Community College in Fall River, MA for 35 years. His talent and hard work led him to earn numerous accolades in the culinary arts, such as election to the American Academy of Chefs (AAC) in 1985, Certified Culinary Educator (CCE), and Certified Chef de Cuisine (CCC). He was also a founding member of the RI chapter of the American Culinary Federation. When he was not in the classroom or the kitchen, John loved expanding his cigar collection. A proud owner of two humidors and a master collection of thousands of cigars, John was a true cigar aficionado. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles in his downtime. Above all, his most prized possessions were his wife, children, and grandchildren, who adoringly knew him as "Hampy." Aside from his wife, he is survived by three children: Kimberly Martin and her husband James of West Warwick, R.I., John Caressimo, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Norwood, MA, and Adam Caressimo and his wife Maricar of Warwick, R.I.; four grandchildren: Zachary Martin, Evan Caressimo, Benjamin Caressimo, and Mallory Caressimo; two brothers: Anthony Caressimo and his wife Christine of St. Cloud, FL, and Thomas Caressimo and his wife Alice of Franklin Square, N.Y.; brother-in-law: Russell Derderian; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Murad and Margaret Derderian. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, R.I. A prayer service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 1, 2019