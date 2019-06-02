The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John LaCava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. LaCava

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. LaCava Obituary
John J. LaCava, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019 at the age of 64. He resided in Somerset, MA with his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy (Sowersby) LaCava. He was the son of the late Anthony and Shirley (OLoughlin) LaCava. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, coach, and business owner. He was also a co-foun- der and owner of LaCava and Sowersby Auto Parts, Inc. since 1985. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather who loved attending sports games, dance recitals, and plays performed by his grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed family vacations and traveling. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Sowersby) LaCava, his daughter Erin (LaCava) Darowski and her husband Adam, and his son Christopher LaCava. He was the grand- father of Ella, Nolan, and Mae Darowski. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (LaCava) Sowersby and her husband William, his brother Steven LaCava and his wife Allison, and his brother Paul LaCava and his wife Kathleen. He will be missed by a large extended family, including his mother-in-law Margaret (Darcy) Sowersby and many brothers and sisters-in-law Cathy (Sowersby) Morton and her husband Barry, David Sowersby and his wife Natalie, Carol (Sowersby) Bernier, John Sowersby and his wife Gail, and Steven Sowersby and his wife Sandra. He also had many nieces and nephews. His Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to WiggleKids Inc. of Somerset at www.wigglekids.org or PO Box 61, Somerset, MA 02726. Burial Private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now