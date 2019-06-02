John J. LaCava, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019 at the age of 64. He resided in Somerset, MA with his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy (Sowersby) LaCava. He was the son of the late Anthony and Shirley (OLoughlin) LaCava. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, coach, and business owner. He was also a co-foun- der and owner of LaCava and Sowersby Auto Parts, Inc. since 1985. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather who loved attending sports games, dance recitals, and plays performed by his grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed family vacations and traveling. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Sowersby) LaCava, his daughter Erin (LaCava) Darowski and her husband Adam, and his son Christopher LaCava. He was the grand- father of Ella, Nolan, and Mae Darowski. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (LaCava) Sowersby and her husband William, his brother Steven LaCava and his wife Allison, and his brother Paul LaCava and his wife Kathleen. He will be missed by a large extended family, including his mother-in-law Margaret (Darcy) Sowersby and many brothers and sisters-in-law Cathy (Sowersby) Morton and her husband Barry, David Sowersby and his wife Natalie, Carol (Sowersby) Bernier, John Sowersby and his wife Gail, and Steven Sowersby and his wife Sandra. He also had many nieces and nephews. His Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to WiggleKids Inc. of Somerset at www.wigglekids.org or PO Box 61, Somerset, MA 02726. Burial Private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary