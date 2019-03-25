|
|
John J. Marsden Sr. 75, of Westport, MA passed away on March 20th 2019. He was the hus- band of Rita (Roussin) Marsden. Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Elsie (McGowen) and William Marsden. He was raised in New Bedford, MA. He had served in the US Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was a Postal worker. In addition to his wife, he leaves a son John J. Marsden Jr. and 2 daughters Barbara Lee Benjamin (Manuel) and Judith Ann Poulin (Marc). He also leaves 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Private Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. For online guest book www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2019