|
|
John J. Polak, Sr., age 90 of Fall River, MA passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019 with the comfort of his loving family by his side. He was the belov- ed husband of Vivian (Hetu) Polak. They had celebrated their 64th anniversary on the day of Johns passing. John was born in Fall River, son of the late Joseph K. and Sophie Polak. Before retiring, John and Vivian owned and operated the former Pilgrim Casket Company in Fall River for over 40 years. He was an Army Veteran, having served as a Military Policeman as well as in the 82nd Airborne. John enjoyed playing cribbage and pitch. He was a member of the Diocesan First Friday Club as well as The Over the Hill Gang. He was a season ticket holder of the New England Patriots since 1970. Besides his beloved wife Vivian, John is survived by his sons John Jr. and Michael (wife, Maura) as well as his daughter Karen (Polak) Donahue. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Nathaniel, Heidi, Caroline, Sophie and Phoebe), as well as 2 great grandchildren (Jeffrey and Vivian). Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 to 7pm in the Auclair Funeral Home 690 South Main Street, Fall River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12th at 10 am in Saint Marys Cathedral Spring Street, Fall River. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church.) Interment with military honors will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to Southcoast VNA Hospice in John's memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.auclairfuneralhome.com. The Polak family would like to thank, Adam, Susan and Charles Auclair for the compassion given to our family as well as the generosity and friendship of the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton, MA , the Oteri Funeral Home of Franklin, MA and the Brasco Funeral Home of Waltham, MA.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 9, 2019