|
|
John J. Robertson, 91, formerly of Florida, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born in Fall River, son of the late William & Eva (Pearson) Robertson, and former husband of Maureen (Sullivan) Robertson. A 1947 Durfee graduate, he served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the US Marine Corps Reserve. A graduate of NE Linotype School, he was employed with Ellison Printing for many years. He leaves: 3 children, Kevin Robertson (wife Deolinda) & Karen Carvalho both of Somerset, and Brian Robertson of Tewksbury, MA; 5 grandchildren, Arthur Carvalho, Kurt, Jessica, & Trevor Robertson all of Somerset, and Logan Robertson of Fall River; 2 siblings, Althea Therrien (late husband Raymond) of Florida, and Paul Robertson (wife Carol) of Middleboro; several nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late William Robertson and Helen Cadieux. Funeral Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home are private due to the Coronavirus outbreak. To ensure the family receives online condolences, submit only to the funeral home website at www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 27, 2020