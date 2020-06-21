John J. Roies
John J. 'Uncle' John Roies, 86, of Tiverton, RI passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital, Fall River. Born in Tiverton, he was son of the late Jesse and Maria (Moniz) Roies. Prior to retirement, he worked as a forklift operator for Laborers' International Union of North America and also worked for Sanford Tree Experts. He was a member of the Hut Pigeon Club. Mr. Roies enjoyed going to the races at Seekonk Speedway, playing cribbage at the Saw Mill, playing horseshoes, fishing, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and old western movies, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by a brother: Jesse Roies of Tiverton; and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late James Roies, Carlton Roies, Tony Roies and Joseph Roies. Private services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport will be held. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.
