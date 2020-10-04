John J. Ventura, age 96, of Brockton, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Caron) Ventura for 72 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Rego) Ventura. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children Donald Ventura and his wife Marta of Nevada and Debbie Shea and her husband Kevin of Brockton; his sister Laura Storm of Stoughton; grandchildren Stacey Wade and Michelle Froustet of Virginia; great-grandchildren Gretchen, Samantha and Andrew Wade, Natalie and Madeline Froustet; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Manuel (Manny) and Michael (Mickey) and sisters Marie Carr, Mary Teixeira and Aldina DeGrace. Family and friends are invited to John's calling hours that take place on Monday, Oct. 5th from 4-8 P.M. at the MANUEL ROGERS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. Please consider a donation to DAV
| Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To view the full obituary on John and send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.