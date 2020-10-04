John Luis Miranda age 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 2, 2020. Proudly born in Bretanha, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Jose P. Miranda and Maria (DeMelo Vasconcellos) Miranda. John immigrated to Fall River, MA in 1958 with his family and has resided in Westport, MA for the last 35 years. He was a graduate from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School (DRVTHS) in Fall River, MA, in 1972; and it was there where John found his passion to work in the automotive industry. He became a Certified Automotive Technician who worked within the industry for many years. In 1984, John eventually joined his alma mater (DRVTHS) team as an Automotive Instructor and eventually became the Department Head. Through his many years at Diman, he took part in preparing his students for the Automotive Skills USA Competitions (formerly known as VICA) where he assisted his students in bringing home many District, State & National Medals. John was a devoted and caring teacher and was adored by students, parents and faculty. John was an avid scuba diver, antique car collector, gardener, cook and outdoorsman. He enjoyed being a grandfather to his grandchildren and frequent travel to his first home, Bretanha, Sao Miguel, Azores. He loved his family and learning about his heritage and ancestry. Besides his companion Patricia Stafford, John is survived by his daughter Jennifer Miranda Strollo, (husband, Ralph Strollo III) of Seekonk, MA, and 4 grandchildren. He was the brother of Silvestre Miranda (wife, Donna Miranda) of Tallahassee, FL, sister Gilda (Miranda) LaBerge (husband, Terrance LaBerge) of Dartmouth MA, and sister Dovalina (Miranda) Rego (husband, Joseph Rego) of Oxford, ME. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. John will be remembered for always lending an ear to those who wanted it or otherwise cracking a joke. But most of all, he will be remembered by his big smile, his contagious laughter, and kind heart. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Due to current restriction on public gatherings, the funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Dartmouth, MA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333. https://cjdfoundation.org/
donate Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
.