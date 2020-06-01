John L. Wheadon 83 of Fall River passed away on May 23, 2020. He was the much beloved husband of 57 years and best friend of Louise S. (Lizotte) Wheadon. John was a US Army Veteran. Son of the late Clifford & Gladys Wheadon and Brother of the late Ann Wheadon Archer. Private Services were with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book and full obituary.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.