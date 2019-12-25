|
|
John Michael Cordeiro left this world on December 16, 2019. Johns interests were vast and varied: he loved the landscape and expanse of the Dakotas but remained in Fall River to be near family. He was passionate about wolves, a devotee of history, especially military, and the TV series The Big Bang Theory | the cancellation of which greatly annoyed him. (Actually, many things annoyed John but he was especially irked by this.) An avid reader, an amateur photographer and a computer geek, he loved to dismantle things and put them back together, when he could. He was fascinated by archeology, loved movies, cooking and eating, especially Chinese food, pizza, his own linguine with white clam sauce, homemade chocolate cheesecake, coffee and, unfortunately for him and those who loved him, cigarettes. A former U.S. Air Force Security Police Specialist, oil rig roustabout, construction foreman and cabbie, John eschewed anything that smacked of elitism, but loved a good suit and tie, and savored a fine cigar and brandy, alone, on New Years Eve. He professed indifference to holidays and birthdays, but was the first to call family and friends with greetings on those days. A complex and contradictory mix of independent, stubborn, sweet, gruff, proud, steadfast, short-tempered and so very giving, John tried to help those in need, however little he might have. He was easily agitated by the small things (blaming inanimate objects for his clumsiness) and immensely patient with the things that mattered and those he loved. He didnt like football but would watch the Patriots so he could talk about the game and the players with his brother-in-law. A man of solitude who enjoyed people and good conversation, he was a loyal friend who had the ability to simply listen without judgment, a rare gift that eased the suffering of those closest to him. John, like us all, had dreams, hopes, joys, disappointments, successes, failures, fears and regrets. He sought love and gave love. He believed that the infinite chance of being born made each life a miracle, and that having been born was alone enough to validate you. He was deeply troubled by mans capacity for inhumanity. He believed that, The only thing in life you should regret is intentionally going out of your way to hurt anyone, a sentiment that resonates this Christmas season. The son of Claudette Marie Curt (nee Rogers) and John Cordeiro, John leaves his cherished son Ryan, whom he considered the best thing he gave to the world, his granddaughter, his sister Linda, brother-in-law Al, brother Brian, sister-in-law Lucy, aunt Alicia Sanford, his nieces and nephew, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. John believed that we are all made of the same matter of the universe, and that there was something amazing waiting for us on the other side. This is a comfort that he, typically, leaves for us here. John has moved on, but his quiet strength and supportive spirit remains in the hearts of those who love him. John, you have touched our lives, if all too briefly, in ways we hope you knew and may not have known, and as we go on we will have moments when we will recognize this anew. You are sorely missed, Brother Wolf. His funeral service will be held Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Visitation prior to service from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Burial, Massachusetts National Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019