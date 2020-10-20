John M. Rocha, age 86, of Fall River, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria (Ponte) Rocha. Born in Santa Cruz, Lagoa, St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Joao and Julia (Barboza) Rocha. John worked as an Officer of Deeds in his hometown in Lagoa. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1977, he worked as a machine operator for Pioneer Finishing Duro Industry. Once he retired, he worked for Herald News delivering newspapers, where he made many friends. John was also a devout catholic and sang in the St. Michaels choir for many years. He loved gardening and was an avid Benfica soccer fan. Most of all he was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John is survived by his children Gabriela Pires (husband Jose Antonio) and Paulo Rocha (wife Mari Alegre) all of Fall River; grandchildren Nicole Pires and Victoria Pavao (husband Christopher); great-granddaughter Sofia Skeffington; as well as many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his brothers Manuel and Eduardo Rocha. Family and friends are invited to Johns funeral mass at St. Michaels Church on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, October 22nd, from 4-7 P.M. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.