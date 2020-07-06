1/1
John M. Silva Jr.
John M. Silva, Jr, 82, husband of Yvonne (Legace) Silva, died at home Wed 7/1/20 after an extended illness. Born in Fall River, a son of the late John & Anna (Tavares) Silva, he lived in Somerset for the past 15 years. He had also resided in Gloversville, NY, Dighton and Taunton. An employee of Benjamin Moore Paints for nearly 30 years, John managed paint factories and was an efficiency expert. He developed systems that would eliminate hazardous waste from the production process | and received national recognition for his work. As a talented high school saxophonist, John earned a full scholarship to Boston Conservatory of Music. He continued to play music into his late 70s, volunteering with the Swansea Community Band | entertaining at local area nursing homes. John could fix anything and was a talented hobbyist. He restored many classic cars for family and friends. Besides his wife, he leaves: 3 children, Anne L. Silva (fianc David Liebtag) of Chester, VT, David S. Silva (wife Elaine) of Berkley, MA, and Natasha Lenz (husband Otto) of Hatfield, MA; 2 grandchildren, John M. Silva, III, and Jillian R. Silva; several nieces, nephews & cousins. Brother of the late Pauline S. Moniz & William T. Silva. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home are private due to gathering size limitations. In lieu of flowers, donations to Somerset Friends of Music at FriendsOfMusic1972.org. A Celebration of Life Gathering is planned for a later date. Because of the outbreak, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit them only through the funeral home website: www.silvafaria.com

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
