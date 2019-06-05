|
John M. Silvia, Sr., 78, of Fall River passed away May 26, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Jeanne A. (Rapoza) Silvia. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Alves) Silvia and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Silvia was a Veteran of the United States Military, serving during the Korean Conflict. He last worked as a Mechanic for the former Kodak Factory in Fall River and prior at the former ICI in Fall River for many years. He enjoyed his birds, riding motorcycles and working on antique cars. Along with his wife, survivors include his children: Karen Chaisson and Jennifer Silvia, both of Fall River; his siblings: Antone Silva and Kathy Broudeur, both of Fall River; his grandchildren: Sara, Jeffrey, Steven, Kayla and Wilfredo; his great granddaughter: Susan; several nieces, neph- ews and cousins. He was the father of the late John M. Jay Silvia, Jr. and brother of the late Charles Medeiros and Carol Barlow. Service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 AM at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9 - 11 AM, prior to the service. www. southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 5, 2019