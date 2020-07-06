John M. Soares, May 29, 1965- June 23, 2020 (age 55) of Fall River, formerly of Westport, passed away June 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Maria R. (Arruda) Soares, to whom he had been married for 32 years. Born in Fall River, he was a son of Ronald Soares and Elaine R. (Alves) Soares. Mr. Soares was a long-term employee of Whirlpool/American Dryer. He was a skilled craftsman, who spent his time tending to his yard and enjoying nature with his beloved beagle, Spike. He was a true handyman, creator, and artist. Mr. Soares was a car-enthusiast and a motorsports fan. A long time parishioner of Santo Christo Church, Mr. Soares was a great husband and an incredible father. His survivors include his sons: David J. Soares and Aaron T. Soares, their partners Shelby and Kendra and sister-in-law Alda J. Arruda; His parents: Mother- Elaine R. Soares, Father- Ronald M. Soares Sr (fianc: Beverly Mello and her son Ryan); His siblings: Sister- Joanne Soares (fianc: Wayne), Brothers- Ronald Soares Jr (wife: Lisa), Heath Soares, Robert Soares (fianc: Shelby and her son Kolby); Brother-in-Law: John Arruda (wife: Brenda their daughter: Mandy and grandchildren David and Goliath), Sister-in-Law Angela Calisto (fianc: Alec); Nieces: Amanda Soares and Kellsie Calisto; Nephews: Kiefer Calisto, Kyle Soares, Michael Soares, Dylan Soares, Tyler Soares and Great Niece: Natalie Soares; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Private services are under the direction of the Oliveira Funeral Homes | Columbia St. Chapel, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com