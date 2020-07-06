1/1
John M. Soares
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Soares, May 29, 1965- June 23, 2020 (age 55) of Fall River, formerly of Westport, passed away June 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Maria R. (Arruda) Soares, to whom he had been married for 32 years. Born in Fall River, he was a son of Ronald Soares and Elaine R. (Alves) Soares. Mr. Soares was a long-term employee of Whirlpool/American Dryer. He was a skilled craftsman, who spent his time tending to his yard and enjoying nature with his beloved beagle, Spike. He was a true handyman, creator, and artist. Mr. Soares was a car-enthusiast and a motorsports fan. A long time parishioner of Santo Christo Church, Mr. Soares was a great husband and an incredible father. His survivors include his sons: David J. Soares and Aaron T. Soares, their partners Shelby and Kendra and sister-in-law Alda J. Arruda; His parents: Mother- Elaine R. Soares, Father- Ronald M. Soares Sr (fianc: Beverly Mello and her son Ryan); His siblings: Sister- Joanne Soares (fianc: Wayne), Brothers- Ronald Soares Jr (wife: Lisa), Heath Soares, Robert Soares (fianc: Shelby and her son Kolby); Brother-in-Law: John Arruda (wife: Brenda their daughter: Mandy and grandchildren David and Goliath), Sister-in-Law Angela Calisto (fianc: Alec); Nieces: Amanda Soares and Kellsie Calisto; Nephews: Kiefer Calisto, Kyle Soares, Michael Soares, Dylan Soares, Tyler Soares and Great Niece: Natalie Soares; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Private services are under the direction of the Oliveira Funeral Homes | Columbia St. Chapel, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved