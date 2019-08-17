The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Resources
More Obituaries for John Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Torres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Torres Obituary
John M. Torres, 69, husband of Lucy (Pereira) Torres, passed away on August 13th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in So Viente, So Miguel, Aores, John was the son of the late Manuel & Conceio (Viveiros) Torres. Besides his wife, he also leaves a daughter, Cynthia Berube (husband Paul) of Fall River; a son, John M. Torres Jr. (wife Celeste) of Westport; 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brendan, Kara, Celina & Johnny; 6 siblings, Mary, David, Joseph, & Louis Torres all of Fall River, Esmeralda Torres of Rehoboth, and Rose Ferreira of Florida; and several nieces & nephews. John was also the brother of the late Gilda Torres. John was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, and watching classic western movies. Above all else, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral will be Monday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9am. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating by check to We Love Children, c/o Palmira Aguiar, 262 North Marion St, Fall River, MA 02723. Visit www.silvafaria.com for extended obituary.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now