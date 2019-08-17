|
|
John M. Torres, 69, husband of Lucy (Pereira) Torres, passed away on August 13th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in So Viente, So Miguel, Aores, John was the son of the late Manuel & Conceio (Viveiros) Torres. Besides his wife, he also leaves a daughter, Cynthia Berube (husband Paul) of Fall River; a son, John M. Torres Jr. (wife Celeste) of Westport; 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brendan, Kara, Celina & Johnny; 6 siblings, Mary, David, Joseph, & Louis Torres all of Fall River, Esmeralda Torres of Rehoboth, and Rose Ferreira of Florida; and several nieces & nephews. John was also the brother of the late Gilda Torres. John was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, and watching classic western movies. Above all else, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral will be Monday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9am. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating by check to We Love Children, c/o Palmira Aguiar, 262 North Marion St, Fall River, MA 02723. Visit www.silvafaria.com for extended obituary.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 17, 2019