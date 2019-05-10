|
Reverend John Paul Driscoll, 94, of Fall River passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. The son of John W. and Julia V. (Curley) Driscoll, he was born in Fall River on the 4th of July, 1924 and was delighted to say the country celebrated his birthday. He attended SS. Peter and Paul School, Msgr. Coyle High School, the College of the Holy Cross, and St. Marys Seminary and University, Baltimore, MD. He was ordained May 31, 1947 by the Most Rev. James E. Cassidy at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, Fall River and retired from active ministry at the age of 77 in June, 2001 after serving his final assignment as Pastor of St. Lawrence Church for 29 years. His first assignment was as a curate at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville, June 1947. Other assignments were: Curate, St. Lawrence, New Bedford, December 1950; Secretary and Assistant Chancellor to Bishop James L. Connolly, April 1954; Curate, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Fall River, December 1956; Administrator of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Swansea, October 1969; Pastor, St. Lawrence, New Bedford, October 1972; and Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi, New Bedford, while remaining pastor of St. Lawrence, New Bedford, June, 1991. Fr. John, along with Msgr. Daniel Shalloo, was founder of The Anchor, and was editorial writer and Assistant General Manager for 19 years. Other assignments included being the first president of the Diocesan Priests Council, chairman of the Personnel Board, a member of the Board of Diocesan Consultors and Divine Worship Commission, Dean of the New Bedford Deanery for many years, Director of the St. Marys Education Fund, Trustee of St. Marys Home of New Bedford, Our Ladys Haven of Fairhaven, and Bishop Stang High School of Dartmouth, and moderator of the New Bedford Catholic Womans Club. As Spiritual Director of the Missionaries of Charity, he gave a talk every Thursday for nine years to the sisters, and one of the highlights of his life was meeting St. Teresa (of Calcutta) when she came to visit in New Bedford. Father Driscoll was also a close, personal friend of the late Cardinal Humberto Sousa Medeiros, accompanying him to Rome in March of 1973 when Cardinal Medeiros was created Cardinal Priest of Santa Susanna. John was the brother of the late Lillian (Driscoll) OBoyle and the late Jean (Driscoll) Bentley. He is survived by nephews, John OBoyle of Enterprise, AL, Charles OBoyle of New Orleans, LA., and Brian Bentley and wife Karen of Fall River, and nieces Jeanne OBoyle of New Orleans, LA., Marilyn B. Rigby of Westport, and Jo Ann Bentley of Fall River; seven grandnieces and grandnephews; and seven great-grandnieces. He also leaves many longtime friends, including James Colbert of New Bedford. Father Driscoll will be transferred to St. Lawrence Church, on Monday, May 13th at 4 PM, where he will lie in state until a Vigil Service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 AM, with Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha as principal celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Lawrence Parish, 110 Summer St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saunders dwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2019