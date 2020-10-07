John P. Farias III, 79 of Tiverton, RI passed away on October 4, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy (Pilacik) Farias. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Virginia (Duclos) and John P. Farias II. He had served in the U S Army and later in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the D.A.V.
Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Custodian for the Tiverton School Dept. He was a coach with the Little League in Tiverton and an avid participant with the Boy Scouts. He was a devoted parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish. In addition to his wife, he leaves 3 children John P. Farias, Michael D. Farias (wife Dawn) and Steven S. Farias (fiance Marianne Sabbetta). He was a spectacular "Papa" to his granddaughters Katelyn Farias, Julia Farias, Gabrielle Farias and Allexandra Farias. In addition he leaves a brother Riley Farias (wife Kathy) and a sister Virginia Leduc. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th from 8:30 to 10:30am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI prior to his Funeral Mass at 11am at Good Shepherd Church 1598 S. Main St., Fall River, MA to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. www.almeida-pocasset.com
for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in is memory.