|
|
John P. Furtado, age 94, of Fall River, passed away peacefully at Hathaway Manor on May 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Souza) Furtado. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jessica (Perreira) Furtado. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. John enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. John is survived by his children John Furtado Jr. (wife Catherine) of FL and Paula Bettencourt (husband Steven) of Dartmouth; 6 grandchildren Sherry and Richard Furtado, Christine Ward, Melanie and Jonathan Macomber and Jaime Miller; 6 great-grandchildren Christopher, Joshua, Aiden, Falon, Jillian and Jacob. He was predeceased by his siblings Antone, Joseph and Norbert Furtado, Sarah Costa and Lucille Ferreira. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Marys Cathedral at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 19, 2019