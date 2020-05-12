|
John Patrick Long, 68, the oldest of six children of the late State Representative John J. Long, and Clare (Coogan) Long died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Florida. He leaves his wife Susan Pineau; three sons, John Francis Long and his wife Kelley; Perry Long, and his wife Carmel; and Patrick Long and his wife, Laura. John also leaves 5 grandchildren, Greta, Elyse, Frankie, Charlie and Thomas. He was the former husband of Carol (Perry) Jepson. John had an intense, demonstrable love for his family, which he spoke of them all with passionate pride, extolling with enthusiasm their every success. He put their well being always before his own. A prominent Fall River Attorney for over 40 years graduating from New England Law School. John was also an insurance broker at his familys firm of Long and Parent Insurance, and a recognizable fixture of the Flint neighborhood of Fall River and of the Town of Westport. He served on the Board at Bristol Community College. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Thomas Chew Memorial Boys and Girls Club where in his youth he worked as lifeguard/counselor at the Clubs Camp Welch. He was a lifeguard at Horseneck Beach; and a toll taker on the Massachusetts Turnpike; an eagle scout, a counselor at Camp Noquochoke, and a recipient of the Watson Schools Samuel Watson Medal for overall academic excellence. A graduate of Bishop Connolly High School, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, John was President of the UMass Freshman class an accomplishment he achieved by asking everyone he met to vote for him; and they did! He was throughout his life, well liked and had a wide array of friends, well known and anonymous. At UMass Amherst, John played a weekly chess game with Julius Erving, a friend at UMass, and later known as Dr. J of the Philadelphia 76ers. John was as comfortable conversing with Mr. Erving, as he was talking to an attendant who he met while filling his car with gasoline. He had no interest in ethnic, racial, religious, or social distinctions; he was a friend to all he met. He made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He was likewise held in high regard by many. John had a kind, generous, courageous, and extremely social personality. He came from a political family, and for more than 50 years took a lifelong interest in politics, especially Bristol County politics and particularly the politics of Fall River and Westport. He believed political activity was the hallmark of the good citizen, and he was a friend and benefactor to so many involved in local politics. In this life, John was a tall, heavy set man who stood out in a crowd, he had an infectious, and uniquely identifiable laugh, and was as comfortable talking political strategy, as he was handy making roof rack signs in a garage, or walking neighborhood streets collecting nomination signatures. In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by two brothers, former Fall River City Councilor Stephen Long, and his wife, Paula (Dumas), and former Westport Selectman James Long and his wife Jo Mary (Ponte), two sisters, Susanne Long Santoro Gerson and her husband Ron, and Anne Marie Gonet, and her husband John. He was also the brother of the late Terrence Long, and his wife Karen (McCarthy) Long. John leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins, in the Long, Coogan, Dusoe and Mitchell Families. Johns spirit remains with all those he loved and who loved him. His spirit stays with his friends who remember him with Walt Whitmans words 'Missing me one place, search another; I stop somewhere, waiting for you.' The Family will be planning a memorial in the near future.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020