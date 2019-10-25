Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
John P. Lynn Obituary
John P. Lynn, 89, of Fall River, beloved husband of Hazel A. (Perry) Lynn, passed away at home with his family Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He could often be found in his workshop, tinkering and making many wooden creations. He always found joy in helping others. He was an avid Red Sox fan. A US Air Force Veteran, he was a machinist for Quaker Fabric and GTE Sylvania. Besides his wife of 67 years, he was the father of Doreen daSilva of Fall River and the late John P. Lynn, Jr.; grandfather of Jonathan Lynn, Chelsea and Timothy daSilva; great-grandfather of Casen Lynn; brother of the late Leo Garside, George, Christopher and Norman Lynn, Esther Breton, Kathleen Mailloux and Rita Donnelly; uncle of many nieces and nephews and the son of the late George O. and Esther (Garside) Lynn. His funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 25, 2019
