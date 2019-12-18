|
|
John P. Martin, 85, husband of 63 years to Jacqueline (Borges) Martin, died Sun 12/8 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Taunton, son of the late John & Mary (Mimoza) Martin, he lived in Fall River most of his life. Architect/Owner of Accurate Design Group for 50 years, he had served as a Bd of Bldg Regs commissioner for Fall River, was Fall River Jaycee president, and President/Broker of Arrow Realty. Father of Scott Martin (wife Lori) & Nicole Abuzarifah (husband Khalid). Grandfather of Scott CJ & Olivia Martin, and Nora & Ghazi Abuzarifah. Brother of Dena, Ed & Elda Martin, Judith Reese, and the late Celeste Lincoln. He also leaves many nieces & nephews. Memorial Gathering Thurs 6-8 pm in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Memorial Mass on Fri in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven MA 02719; 508-673-3200. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019