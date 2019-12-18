The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Martin Obituary
John P. Martin, 85, husband of 63 years to Jacqueline (Borges) Martin, died Sun 12/8 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Taunton, son of the late John & Mary (Mimoza) Martin, he lived in Fall River most of his life. Architect/Owner of Accurate Design Group for 50 years, he had served as a Bd of Bldg Regs commissioner for Fall River, was Fall River Jaycee president, and President/Broker of Arrow Realty. Father of Scott Martin (wife Lori) & Nicole Abuzarifah (husband Khalid). Grandfather of Scott CJ & Olivia Martin, and Nora & Ghazi Abuzarifah. Brother of Dena, Ed & Elda Martin, Judith Reese, and the late Celeste Lincoln. He also leaves many nieces & nephews. Memorial Gathering Thurs 6-8 pm in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Memorial Mass on Fri in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven MA 02719; 508-673-3200. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now