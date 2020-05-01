|
|
John P. McGovern, 87, passed away in Long Beach, CA, on April 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Fall River, son of the late John D & Victoria (Estrella) McGovern. He leaves his wife Lois, of 62 years and daughter Anjie McGovern. He was the father of the late David McGovern and brother of the late Paul K McGovern. He graduated from Msgr. James Coyle High School in 1950. After graduation, he entered the Navy and served aboard the USS Wasp CVA-18. He was a Korean War Veteran. After his service to our country, he worked in the Design Dept. for General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut. He and his wife, relocated to California, where he worked for several years at Bechtel Corporation. He left Bechtel and entered the Real Estate Market, where he became very successful. He enjoyed RV Camping with his family, where they would spend several weeks at a time exploring the country. He leaves three brothers, Donald and wife Susan, of Westport, MA, Kenneth and wife Dorothy of Tiverton, RI, Robert and wife Sharlene of Barrington, RI, his sister-in-law Patricia McGovern of Fall River, MA, along with many nieces and nephews. Burial to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Herald News on May 1, 2020