|
|
John P. Morgado, age 67, formerly of Swansea, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 14, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of John and the late Helen (Miranda) Morgado. John is survived by his daughter Mary E. Morgado of Lakeworth, FL; wife Patricia (Wood) Morgado of Boynton Beach, FL; siblings Daniel Morgado (wife Luanne) of Shrewsbury, Raymond Morgado (wife Kim) of Swansea and Mary E. Morgado of Fairhaven; nephew Daniel P. Morgado (wife Amanda) of Milbury. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, February 21st with extended calling hours from 10-11 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:30 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery in Somerset. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020