John Pedro, Jr., 66, of Westport, peacefully passed away at home following a heroic battle with Cancer on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Mr. Pedro was born in Fall River, son of the late John Pedro, Sr. and the late Lorraine (Silvia) Pedro and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. Prior to his retirement, he worked for and was a proud member of the Laborer's Local Union 610. He was an avid farmer and could often be seen outside tending to his garden. Mr. Pedro was an accomplished trap and skeet shooter and a former member of Ducks Unlimited. Survivors include his son John Pedro III and his wife Jaime of Warwick, RI; his daughter: Lori A. Haller of Boston; a brother: Ronald Pedro of Tiverton; a sister: Elaine Brillo of Fall River; 6 grandchildren: Matthew, Olivia, Sean, Emma, Ryan and Ben; his former wife Paula M. Houle; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, December 23, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 20, 2019