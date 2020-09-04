John R. Barboza, age 89 passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Born in Sao Miguel Acores, he was the son of the late Joao do Rego and Maria (Tavares) Barbosa, and devoted husband of 64 years to Maria H. (Ferreira) Barboza. John was a supervisor for Forte Brothers for over 30 years, he loved gardening, and did all he could for others out of the love he had for them. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sister: Maria A. Benevides (husband Edgardo), sister in law: Natalia Oliveira, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother in law of the late Manuel Oliveira, and Manuel J. Ferreira. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Saturday, September 5th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment is private. www.rogersfuneral.com
