John R. Mendes Jr. Obituary
John R. Mendes Jr. age 94, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in N. Dartmouth, John was the beloved husband of the late Alice (deCosta) Mendes and the son of the late John R. and Mary (Travis) Mendes. John was a US Navy veteran of WW II, having served on the USS Conklin. He was very proud of his service, loved his country, and wore his beloved Navy cap everywhere he went. John also owned and trained race horses for many and was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. He loved to sit in the park with his friends at Battleship Cove. He loved to sit outside and listen to baseball games on his old radio on a Sunday afternoon. He adored his grandchildren and made a point to see them every day before he became ill. He never missed a baseball, softball game, school event, or tennis match. He loved fishing with his grandson and taking silly pictures with his granddaughter. He is survived by his son Gary Mendes (wife Lisa) of Berkley; 2 grandchildren: Zachary and Samantha Mendes; and several nieces & nephews. John was predeceased by his brother & 2 sisters. Due to the restrictions implemented by the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Johns funeral services will be Private for the Immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 11, 2020
