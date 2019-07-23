Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
For more information about
John Moriarty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moriarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Moriarty


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Moriarty Obituary
John Robert Moriarty of Tiverton, RI and formerly of Fir Ave, passed away on July 18th, 2019 in his 93th year. He was the husband of the late Theresa M. (Joyce) Moriarty. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Daniel F. and Mary (Reidy) Moriarty. He had served in the U S Navy as a Fireman First Class during WWII. He was a graduate of Boston College and worked as a Physicist for the Naval Underwater Warfare Center until his retirement. He is survived by his sons John R. Jr. (Alison), Daniel F. (Sandra), Thomas J. (Veronica), Michael P. (Sandra) and Neil W. Moriarty. In addition, he leaves 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He also leaves a sister Marguerite A. Love and was the brother of the late Daniel Moriarty and Marie Wallace. His visitation will be held prior to his Funeral on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Church where was a member at 11am. Burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 in his memory.
Published in The Herald News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now