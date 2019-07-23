|
John Robert Moriarty of Tiverton, RI and formerly of Fir Ave, passed away on July 18th, 2019 in his 93th year. He was the husband of the late Theresa M. (Joyce) Moriarty. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Daniel F. and Mary (Reidy) Moriarty. He had served in the U S Navy as a Fireman First Class during WWII. He was a graduate of Boston College and worked as a Physicist for the Naval Underwater Warfare Center until his retirement. He is survived by his sons John R. Jr. (Alison), Daniel F. (Sandra), Thomas J. (Veronica), Michael P. (Sandra) and Neil W. Moriarty. In addition, he leaves 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He also leaves a sister Marguerite A. Love and was the brother of the late Daniel Moriarty and Marie Wallace. His visitation will be held prior to his Funeral on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Church where was a member at 11am. Burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 in his memory.
Published in The Herald News on July 23, 2019