|
|
John (Jack) S. Pacheco, 70, of Westport, MA, passed away peacefully at the Bourne Manor in Bourne, MA on February 1, 2020. He was born to the late John Pacheco Jr., and to Irene V. Pacheco (Vital) in Fall River, MA on July 7, 1949. He grew up in Fall River. He graduated from Bishop Stang High School, then became a self-made carpenter. He was a Vietnam veteran who earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a fun, and loving man to his family, a big jokester, and eternally young at heart. He is survived by his mother Irene V. Pacheco, wife Donna Pacheco, daughter Lisa Charbonneau of New Bedford, MA, his son Matthew Pacheco of Lynwood, WA, his sister Karen Alvares of Westport, Ma, 4 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 2 great grandsons, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Procession will take place from Nickerson - Bourne Funeral Home at 10:30am at 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA, on Friday, February 7th, a funeral service with full military honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 11:15am, and all are welcomed. In lieu of flowers please donate in Johns name to VVAPICKUP.ORG, to the Vietnam Veterans. For directions & online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 5, 2020