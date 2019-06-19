|
NOVEMBER 13, 1925 | JUNE 14, 2019. John T. Bud ONeill, age 93, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Annes Hospital. Born in Fall River he was a son of the late John C. and the late Mary E. (Hayes) ONeill. He was a lifelong resident of the city. John was a B.M.C. Durfee High School graduate, Class of 1943, and he graduated from Boston University in 1949. A veteran of the United States Army and recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, he served during WWII as Sergeant. A mail carrier, he worked for the Fall River Post Office for 32 years until his retirement in 1982 and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. An active member of the Tiverton VFW #5392 he was a former member of the Fall River Lodge of Elks #118. After Johns military career, he traveled the world and visited his parents homeland of Ireland numerous times. John was also lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Fall River. Bud is survived by one niece, Jayne Norman and her husband David of Fall River; one nephew, Tom Stone and his wife Valerie of Warren, RI and a niece-in-law, Marie Stone. He was the brother of the late Eileen M. Stone and Catherine L. ONeill and uncle of the late Kathleen M. Stone and Peter A. Stone. His funeral services were private at the familys request and under the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. For tributes, please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
