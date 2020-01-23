|
John Viveiros, 93, of Fall River, husband of the late Rita (Varieur) Viveiros, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a Navy veteran of WWII, serving on the USS Fogg Destroyer. He was employed by Elbe File and Binder Co. and Rex-Cut Abrasives. His hobbies included golfing and woodworking. He was the father of Nancy Harrison (husband Raymond) of Fall River and the late Richard J. Viveiros; brother of Jorgina Pinault of Fall River and the late Manuel Viveiros, Angelina Soares and Mary Perry; son of the late Manuel and Maria (Arruda) Viveiros. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at 9:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. Please omit flowers and consider a donation to Sarah Brayton Nursing Ctr. 4901 No.Main St. Fall River, MA 02720 (specify Resident Act. Fund). Online guest book at Auclair Funeral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 23, 2020